Mattia Destro would be a good signing for Newcastle United

Newcastle United earned their first victory in the Premier League last week when they won 1-0 against Watford, and it lifted them off the drop zone.
It has been a poor start from the Magpies, and surely Rafael Benitez needs to make incursions into the transfer market in January to bring in some quality players his side desperately lacks.
Bolstering the forward department should be one of Benitez’s top priorities this January. And that is why Mattia Destro would be a superb signing for them.
Italian outlet CalcioMercato have claimed that the Magpies are battling Sampdoria for the top class Bologna striker. Newcastle were interested in signing him in the summer as well, and it seems they still retain their interest in the Italy international.
The 27-year-old has always been a prolific scorer. He scored 29 goals in 68 games for AS Roma, and 25 goals in 93 games for Bologna. With him in the side, goals are guaranteed.
He would be a perfect addition for Newcastle, but his signing could be a gamble at the same time. Destro has never played outside Italy, and may struggle to make an impact in the Premier League.