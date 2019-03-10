Matthijs de Ligt open to joining Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool

Liverpool’s hopes of improving their defence have received a major boost after Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt admitted he would like to partner Virgil Van Dijk at club level.
The 19-year-old centre-back helped his side to a stunning victory over Real Madrid in midweek and is wanted by several clubs across Europe.
Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City have been linked with de Ligt, but his comments will undoubtedly interest the Reds.
He has already established himself as a key part of Ajax’s defence, making over 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He has also formed an impressive partnership with Van Dijk at the heart of Holland’s defence and the duo could be set to link up aagin in the Premier League
“Virgil is a player who has experience in the top leagues,” he said in a video on Goal.com.
“Of course, you would want to learn from him. It’s very helpful playing alongside him in the Dutch team.
“It could happen (signing for Liverpool). He plays for Liverpool, a good club, but I’m not focused on them. I focus on Ajax and then I’ll see where I end up.”