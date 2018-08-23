Matthew Pennington wants Leeds United return but Marcelo Bielsa not interested

According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Matthew Pennington is interested in returning to Leeds United for another loan spell. However, Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t feel the need to sign a central defender.
YEP reported earlier this mont that Leeds United were in talks to sign Pennington on loan for the second time. The 23-year-old joined Leeds from Everton last season on loan, and he is still keen to return to Elland Road for another temporary spell.
Pennington played 24 times for Leeds in a campaign affected by an ankle ligament injury. The Toffees have made the defender available for another season-long spell elsewhere, but in all probability he won’t join Leeds this time around.
Despite an injury to Liam Cooper, Bielsa isn’t thought to be keen on adding another defender and thus a potential move for Pennington may not materialise before the end of this month.
Leeds United have made an unbeaten start to their 2018-19 campaign but they dropped points for the first time this week after they drew 2-2 against Swansea.
Bielsa has expressed his desire to sign one or two players on loan, but the Argentine is more interested in signing an attacking midfielder or winger rather than a centre-back.