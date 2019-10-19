Matthaus believes Eriksen is not good enough for Bayern Munich

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from the club in January.
The Danish playmaker is out of contract at the end of this season and there is a feeling that Spurs could cash in on him during the upcoming transfer window.
Losing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a blow for any side and therefore agreeing to sell him would be the right decision.
Former Bayern Munich star and World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus has however questioned the quality of the midfielder. He believes that Eriksen is not good enough to join Bayern Munich.
According to the Bayern Munich legend, Eriksen is too slow for Kovac’s style of play and the German giants should move for Kai Havertz instead.
Matthaus has stated that Bayern already have Muller and Coutinho at their disposal and they should avoid making a move for him.
He said: “I’ve been following the player for a long time and so far in 2019 he has disappointed me. A transfer to Bayern wouldn’t make sense in my view, and would be very surprising. If he’s not enough for Tottenham, he’s not good enough for Bayern. [Club president] Uli Hoeness has also said before that Bayern doesn’t need any substitutes. Eriksen is a fine technician, a typical No.10, but he’s too slow, and Niko Kovac likes fast players. For me, Eriksen is not the kind of player who makes the difference at the highest level, so concentrate on the transfer of Kai Havertz next summer, and you still have Philippe Coutinho, who plays well as a ten. Do not forget [Thomas] Muller, who can play any position offensively and should not give up. I repeat: Eriksen makes no sense to me.”
It will be interesting to see where Eriksen ends up in January or at the end of the season.
He might be out of form right now but there is no doubt that he is a top-class player.