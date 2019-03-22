Blog Teams Manchester United Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia enter the Guinness World Records for most goals scored from the corner in one minute

22 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester United, Site News


Manchester United full-backs Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia have entered into the Guinness World Records book for most goals (six) scored from the corner in one minute.

The duo, alongside Brazilian midfielder Fred participated in the contest at the club’s training ground, but the summer signing couldn’t beat the previous best of four goals like his teammates did.

Valencia and Darmian are both expected to leave Old Trafford this term having fallen out of favour, featuring in just five Premier League games each thus far this term.

The Red Devils opted against extending the deal of the Ecuadorian, and he is set to leave for free at the end of the season.

Valencia arrived Old Trafford in the summer of 2009 from Wigan Athletic and has gone on to make 240 league appearances for them.

The 33-year-old has won two EPL titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League with United.

Darmian has failed to break into United’s starting XI since arriving from Torino in July 2015, featuring in 59 league games till date, and is also expected to move on when his deal expires at the end of campaign.

