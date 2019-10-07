Matt Ritchie was barking orders at Newcastle United players against Manchester United

Newcastle United shocked Manchester United at Saint James’ Park yesterday, securing a 1-0 victory courtesy of Premier League debutant Matty Longstaff.
The win was the Magpies second of the campaign, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Newcastle were handed a 5-0 thrashing at the King Power Stadium last weekend, but they responded well on Sunday, and head coach Steve Bruce will be glad.
Injuries and suspension left the Toons boss with no much of a choice than to go with the Longstaffs in the middle of the park, and it paid off.
One of Newcastle’s injured players Matt Ritchie was on the sidelines, and here is how he reacted during the game.
Matt Ritchie was sat in the row in front of me during that. Showed the same passion as he does on the pitch. Kicked every ball and was barking orders at the players. Great to see. #nufc
— David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) October 6, 2019
Newcastle fans were impressed with the Scot’s conduct against the Red Devils, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:
My captain my manager my everything 😍
— B (@JMAG1892) October 6, 2019
He’s like a proper old school club captain, Lascelles is an on the pitch captain & leader, Love Ritchies passion and most importantly his attitude to the game! Great to see
— Dayle Barron (@DayleBarron) October 7, 2019
when's he due back hugely missed Imo ?
— craig naylor (@hardasnayls1985) October 6, 2019
would be captain if not for lascelles
— Mark Paulson (@PaulMarkRobson) October 7, 2019
one of our most important players – not technically but sets the standard for dedication
— Mark Paulson (@PaulMarkRobson) October 7, 2019
The 30-year-old was injured by Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury during their League Cup clash in August, and hasn’t been able to feature for the side since.
Ritchie could be back for the trip to Chelsea after the international break, though, and his return will surely come as a huge boost for Newcastle.
He has always shown his hunger and drive on the pitch, and they can do with the quality and consistent services he provides at the moment.