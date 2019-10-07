Blog Teams Newcastle United Matt Ritchie was barking orders at Newcastle United players against Manchester United

7 October, 2019

Newcastle United shocked Manchester United at Saint James’ Park yesterday, securing a 1-0 victory courtesy of Premier League debutant Matty Longstaff.

The win was the Magpies second of the campaign, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Newcastle were handed a 5-0 thrashing at the King Power Stadium last weekend, but they responded well on Sunday, and head coach Steve Bruce will be glad.

Injuries and suspension left the Toons boss with no much of a choice than to go with the Longstaffs in the middle of the park, and it paid off.

One of Newcastle’s injured players Matt Ritchie was on the sidelines, and here is how he reacted during the game.

Newcastle fans were impressed with the Scot’s conduct against the Red Devils, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

The 30-year-old was injured by Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury during their League Cup clash in August, and hasn’t been able to feature for the side since.

Ritchie could be back for the trip to Chelsea after the international break, though, and his return will surely come as a huge boost for Newcastle.

He has always shown his hunger and drive on the pitch, and they can do with the quality and consistent services he provides at the moment.

