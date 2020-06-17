Matt Le Tissier’s reaction to Southampton decision on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Matt Le Tissier has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Southampton’s decision to replace reported Tottenham Hotspur target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as the club captain with James Ward-Prowse.

The Southampton legend believes that it is a “sensible decision” from the Saints, who are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has told BBC Sport that Hojbjerg will not be the captain for the final games of the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse will wear the captain’s armband for the rest of the season, with the Saints making the decision as Hojbjerg has refused to extend his current contract.

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham are interested in signing the 24-year-old midfielder from Premier League rivals Southampton in the summer transfer window.

The Denmark international has been on the books of the Saints since 2016 and is out of contract at the end of next season.

Sensible decision https://t.co/0CnGNRpaxx — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) June 17, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hojbjerg has made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The Dane has also played twice in the FA Cup and thrice in the EFL Cup for the Saints this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Southampton are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 34 points from 29 matches, seven points above the relegation zone.