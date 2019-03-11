Blog Competitions English Premier League Matt Le Tissier impressed with Wolves

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has praised Wolverhampton Wanderers on Twitter after their impressive performance against Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

Wolves have been brilliant this season under Nuno Espirito Santo and find themselves seventh in the league table behind Chelsea.

Le Tissier, who works as a football pundit for Sky Sports, was impressed with the kind of display Wolves produced against Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring for the visitors in the 56th minute. However, a late goal from Eden Hazard meant the match ended a 1-1 draw.

Wolves have done very well against big teams this season, which shows they are a very well organised side.

At this moment, it looks really difficult for Wolves to break into the top six. However, if they can maintain the current position, it is still a mean feat considering that this is their first season in the top flight after getting promoted from the Championship.

