Matt Doherty raves about Wolves teammate Adama Traore

Wolves winger Adama Traore scored a priceless late winner for his side against West Ham.
The £18million summer signing not only impressed the fans with his cameo, his teammates were delighted with the performance as well.
Matt Doherty has lavished praise on the former Middlesbrough winger. The Wolves defender believes that Traore is a unique player and is impossible to stop. He also added that Traore is one of a kind and facing him is scary.
He said: “He’s unique. You just can’t stop him. You see how many people are trying to take him down, he either gets away or gets fouled. He’s one of a kind, we haven’t seen anything like him before. It’s scary.”
Wolves paid a club record fee for the Spaniard this summer and they will be expecting more match-winning performances from the winger this season.
Traore’s pace and power suits the style of play in the Premier League and he could prove to be a real asset for Nuno once he settles in properly.
The Spaniard has added more end product to his game over the last year as well.
Traore will be delighted to see these reactions from his teammates and the fans. The young winger will hope to build on this and improve as the season progresses.