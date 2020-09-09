Matt Doherty posts message on Twitter after Tottenham’s training session

Matt Doherty returned to Tottenham Hotspur training yesterday following his involvement in the Nations League for Ireland.

The 28-year-old, who joined Spurs from Wolves this summer, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after completing his first training session with his new teammates.





Spurs will face Everton in their opening match of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Doherty could make his first start for Spurs against the Toffees as Jose Mourinho will be looking to field a strong side against Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

The Irishman was superb during his time for Wolves and Mourinho will be hoping he can do the same at Spurs.

Doherty is believed to be one of the safest right-backs in the Premier League, and that is why he should work fine under Mourinho who loves defensive solidity. He is a good tackler and reads the game very well.

Plus, he is a versatile player, who can be used as a wing-back or even as a centre-back if required. He is not an explosive defender going forward. However, he did manage two goals and four assists last season for Wolves.

It remains to be seen whether Doherty’s arrival would pave the way for the departure of Serge Aurier who has been targeted by Premier League rivals Wolves.