Matt Doherty opens up about Wolves’ ambitions

Wolves defender Matt Doherty has opened up about the club’s ambitions.
The full back believes that the club’s owners want them to secure European football and then win the Premier League title within the next five or six years.
He said: “The vision for [Wolves’ owners] is probably to get in to Europe first, finish in the top six or seven. And then I think they want to win the league in the next five or six years”.
Doherty went on to predict that Wolves could finish in the top half this season if they continue to perform like they have done so far.
He added: “I don’t want to put a place on it, but I think we’ll have a top 10 finish if we can keep doing what we’re doing performance-wise.”
It will be interesting to see where Wolves end up in May. Nuno will have to get his side firing in order to finish in the top ten.
Wolves have lost five of their last six league games and they are in a slump right now. The newly promoted side have invested heavily in their squad and they will be expected to turn the form around.
The Molineux outfit crashed to a defeat against relegation battlers Cardiff City on Saturday and they will need to do a lot better than that.