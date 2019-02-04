Mathias Pogba believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the perfect manager to get the best out of his brother

Manchester United secured their seventh Premier League win in eight games under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Sunday’s 1-0 win over Leicester City.
The Red Devils are only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and their chances of clinching a Champions League spot are very much alive.
French midfielder Paul Pogba has been in inspired form under the Norwegian manager, scoring six league goals and assisting five others since he took over from Jose Mourinho.
The 25-year-old is finally beginning to live up to expectations, and his brother Mathias Pogba believes Solskjaer is the best manager to get the best out of him.
“As Solskjaer had Paul with the reserve team, he knows exactly what to say and how to say it to Paul,” the Tours striker told Telefoot, as quoted by Le10 Sport.
“And when you give my little brother that responsibility, you will only see the best of him.”
Pogba’s form at Juventus earned him a then record £89million move back to Old Trafford in 2016, but he struggled under Mourinho, and both had a tumultuous relationship during the Portuguese’ last days at the club.
The World Cup winner was linked with a Manchester United exit as a result, but with the controversial manager gone, Pogba is poised to extend his stay.
Given how Solskjaer has transformed United and made the French star the key cog in midfield, he definitely truly knows how to get the best out of him, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be handed the job on a full-time basis after the season.