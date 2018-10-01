Mateusz Klich: Best start of a season at Leeds United

Leeds United have made a great start to their 2018-19 season under Marcelo Bielsa.
One of the players who have played a key so far under the Argentine is Mateusz Klich.
The 28-year-old midfielder has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that it has been the best start to a season in his career. He has already scored more goals at Leeds this season than he ever has done before.
In 10 Championship games, Leeds have scored 20 goals, of which Klich has bagged four already.
The midfielder has been a revelation under Bielsa who has encouraged him to get more into goalscoring positions.
The Polish international was on target on Friday evening, as Leeds drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship clash.
Klich, who has never scored more than six goals in a season in his career, has said that this has been his best start to a season.
He said: “I have never scored so many goals. After 10 games of the season, this is my best start of a season. But it is not only me.
“A lot of players have started very well this season, as a team we play good and this is really important.”
Leeds signed Klich back in 2017 and was sent on loan to FC Utrecht in the January transfer window.
However, Bielsa has managed to get the best out of Klich, and Leeds fans can only hope that he continues to score more goals this season.