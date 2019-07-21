Massive boost for Everton as Kurt Zouma wants to leave Chelsea

According to reports from The Sunday People (printed edition, page 54), Kurt Zouma wants to leave Chelsea to join Everton permanently this summer.
The new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard recently stated that he wants Zouma to stay at Stamford Bridge, but the French international has other plans.
Zouma joined the Blues last season on loan and enjoyed a successful campaign under Marco Silva. The Toffees are determined to sign him, and it seems Zouma is also keen to move to Merseyside.
In fact, the 24-year-old could hand in a ‘transfer request’ (Liverpool Echo live blog: 10:55), in order to force through a move to Goodison Park.
Zouma knows that he has a better chance of playing regularly if he moves to Everton, and it will bolster his chances of getting into the France national side for the Euro 2020.
The news will come as a huge boost for Everton. There is still a lot of work left to be done to secure his signing, but it is indeed a massive boost to their transfer hopes.