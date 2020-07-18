Mason Mount reacts to West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice’s screamer against Watford as Michail Antonio sends defiant survival message

West Ham United put in a first-half masterclass to secure a vital 3-1 win over Watford at the London Stadium last night.

The Hammers were 3-0 up 36 minutes into the clash, with goals from Michail Antonio, Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice helping David Moyes’ side to get the job done.





Watford attempted to launch a comeback when play restarted, with Troy Deeney grabbing a goal four minutes into the second-half, but West Ham stood their ground to hold on to all three points.

The victory saw the Hammers move six points clear of the relegation zone with two games left, and it’s safe to say they have all but secured safety.

Antonio continued from where he stopped against Norwich City, grabbing the opener and scoring his seventh Premier League goal since action restarted last month.

It was Rice’s screamer that particularly caught everyone’s attention, though, with The Times’ Chief Football Writer Henry Winter and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount reacting thus to it on Twitter:

Declan Rice 🙌 some strike that. Whatever questions over the defending, whether Foster was unsighted or not, that’s still a superb strike. #WHUWAT #WHUFC — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 17, 2020

Learning from you brother😘😉 https://t.co/bYHeYYlF0Q — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) July 17, 2020

Antonio was also quick to remind everyone that West Ham belong to the top-flight, reacting thus to the result:

The Hammers travel to Manchester United next before hosting Aston Villa on the last day of the campaign, and they will look to finish strongly following their fine form of recent.