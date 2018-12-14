Mason Holgate would be a superb signing for Aston Villa

Everton defender Mason Holgate has been linked with a move away from the club.
The young defender is currently out of favour after the arrivals of Mina and Zouma in the summer. He needs to go out on loan to play more often.
At this stage of his career, Holgate cannot afford to waste away on Everton’s bench.
A move to Aston Villa would be ideal for him. The Championship outfit are in need of defenders and Holgate would be a superb option for Dean Smith.
The young defender has shown his quality in the Premier League and he is ready to make a difference in the Championship.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can pull it off. It could prove to be a masterstroke from Smith.
On a loan transfer, Holgate will prove to be a bargain for Aston Villa.
The 22-year-old defender will aid Villa’s promotion push and return to Everton as a better player next season. The move makes sense for all parties and they should look to make it happen.