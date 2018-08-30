Marvin Compper set for Celtic exit

According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic are considering to sell defender Marvin Compper before Friday, after his failed spell at Parkhead.
The 33-year-old German international joined Celtic Park during the January transfer window. However, he has not done enough to force his way into Brendan Rodgers’ plans, and the club have taken the decision to cash in on him.
The former RB Leipzig defender has another two years on his contract and could be heading for the exit before the transfer deadline on Friday.
Celtic are desperate to sign a defender before Friday, but selling a player without any replacement won’t represent a smart move.
On the other hand, he has done little to deserve a place in the side. If the manager doesn’t want him, then it is better to let him go.
It remains to be seen whether Celtic get any potential buyer for him.
He has hardly played over the last couple of months and very few clubs would like to take a gamble on him. Thus, finding a buyer will be no easy task.