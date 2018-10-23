Marvin Compper says Celtic suggested leaving the club to him during the summer transfer window

Celtic defender Marvin Compper isn’t a happy man at the moment having only played 83 minutes of football since arriving from RB Leipzig in January.
The German centre-back signed a two-year contract, but it seems he could be leaving Parkhead anytime soon having failed to convince manager Brendan Rodgers of his quality.
Compper was excluded from the Europa League squad to face his old club on Thursday, and he has revealed that Celtic were willing to let go of him during the summer transfer window.
“I’m fit and I train very well. Even my team-mates do not understand why I do not play,” the former Germany international told Bild-Zeitung, as reported by The Scottish Sun.
“In the summer I had a calf injury. I got an athletic trainer and a physio at my own expense and made myself fit. Now it is up to the coach Brendan Rodgers to finally give me the trust.
“In August, Celtic suggested to me about a change of club. But I do not want to move on so easily. I hope for my chance and want to play.”
Compper is yet to feature for the Hoops this season, and it remains to be seen if he will be playing anytime soon despite arriving for £1million during the January transfer window.
Rodgers clearly has many options at his disposal at the back, and it seems only the dire lack of one will force him into considering the German.
After suggesting leaving to him in the summer, it seems Celtic no longer have Compper in their plans, and a move could be on the cards in the coming months if his fortunes do not change.