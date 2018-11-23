Marvin Compper expecting to leave Celtic

Marvin Compper has suggested to The Daily Record that he is expecting to leave Celtic in the January transfer window.
The highly experienced defender joined the Bhoys from RB Leipzig in January 2018 for a transfer fee of around £1 million.
The 33-year-old has struggled with his fitness at the club and has failed to impress under Brendan Rodgers. This season, he is yet to feature for the club, and has suggested that he is looking to leave Celtic in the January transfer window.
Compper told The Daily Record: “Unfortunately, I do not play much of a role with our manager and that’s why I want to take a look around during the winter break.
“Whether it will be in the Bundesliga, I do not know. I’m pretty open. Although I will be 34 in the summer, I still have a lot in the tank.
“Unfortunately, I can not show it at Celtic. Right now, it’s about looking to where I can continue my career.
“In any case, I can still play for two more years. “I just want to keep playing football elsewhere.”
Centre-back is one area where Rodgers should be looking to bolster in the January window. However, with Compper failing to impress the former Liverpool boss, it is highly likely that Rodgers will sanction his departure if a suitable offer comes his way.
His potential departure could free up the space and wage for any new signing. As such, his exit won’t be a blow for the club.
After a stuttering start to the season, Celtic now find themselves top of the Scottish Premiership table with 26 points, two points ahead of Rangers.