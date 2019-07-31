Marvelous Nakamba set to join Aston Villa soon

Marvelous Nakamba is all set to join Aston Villa in the next few days.
According to The Telegraph, the 25-year-old will finalise an £11m move subject to visa and a medical.
Nakamba will add depth and quality to the Aston Villa midfield.
Dean Smith needed to add more quality to his midfield in order to cope with the challenges of the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how Nakamba performs next season.
He might need some time to adapt to a new league but he has the tools to succeed in English football.
The player was determined to get his move to Aston Villa and he will be delighted when it is finalised.
Nakamba forced Club Brugge to sell him by going on a strike earlier this summer.
He has the technical ability and the physique to thrive in the intensity of the Premier League and he could prove to be a real bargain for Smith next season.
Aston Villa have been very active in the transfer market all summer and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the Premier League now.
Fulham failed after a similar window last year after the new players struggled to adapt to the league quickly.