Martina destined to leave Everton, squad photo snub is nail in the coffin

Cuco Martina has been on the periphery at Everton for some time, but his recent snub from the official squad photo is surely the nail in the coffin.
The 30-year-old was named in Everton’s 25-man Premier League squad and remains in the ‘first-team’ section of the Toffees’ website, but he hasn’t made an appearance since March 3, 2018. He’s spent the last 12 months on loan at Stoke City (August 17, 2018 – January 30, 2019) and Feyenoord (January 31, 2019 – June 30, 2019).
Martina joined Everton from Southampton in July 2017 and has gone on to make 28 appearances in all competitions, picking up two assists. The Curacao international finds himself behind Lucas Digne/Leighton Baines at left-back and Seamus Coleman/Djibril Sidibe at right-back.
He’s failed to make the matchday squad in any Premier League or EFL Cup game for Everton this season and has only amassed minutes for playing time with the u23s – Martina started for the reserves against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 18.
The winter transfer window will present Everton with a chance to cash in on the defender, but there hasn’t been a lot of interest just yet. Stoke and Feyenoord both passed up the opportunity to sign Martina, so the Toffees might have to be patient.
Stats from Transfermarkt.