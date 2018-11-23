Martin Skrtel’s agent rubbishes reports of a Rangers move

Rangers have been linked with a move for the Slovakian international Martin Skrtel in the recent weeks.
The highly experienced centre back is expected to leave Istanbul in January but his agent has confirmed that a move to Glasgow seems unlikely.
Rangers could use someone like him right now but wages are an issue. The former Liverpool man earns around £60k a week and Rangers simply cannot match that.
Steven Gerrard has played with the Slovakian at Liverpool and both share a mutual respect however the move does not make sense financially, as per the player’s agent.
He told Record Sport: “Financially there is no chance of Martin going to Rangers. He couldn’t get half of his wages in Glasgow. It would be more like a third. Yes, he has great respect for Steven Gerrard but there’s no point in having a discussion because financially it’s just not realistic.”
Rangers have brought in the likes of Goldson and Katic this season and perhaps Gerrard will have to make do with them until the end of the season. Both players started the season well and if they can pick up some form, the Scottish outfit might not need a new centre back for now.
Steven Gerrard’s side have been inconsistent in the domestic games so far and a couple of wise additions can really kick-start their season.
It will be interesting to see if Gerrard manages to address the weaknesses in his squad in January.