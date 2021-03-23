Martin Odegaard reacts to being quizzed over his Arsenal future

Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard has said that he has yet to decide whether he will extend his stay with Arsenal.

The Norwegian joined the Gunners on loan in January, and he has since managed 12 appearances in all competitions.





He has only scored twice, but has been influential in the build-up of several goals for the Gunners with the quality of his distribution.

This has led to suggestions that the north London side may seek to keep him next season on either a temporary or permanent deal.

In an interview with Norwegian outlet VG, Odegaard has now said that he hasn’t thought about his plans beyond the summer.

He added that he wants ‘stability and development’ in his career, which may indicate his desire to stay with the Gunners.

He told VG, as translated by Goal.com: “To be completely honest, I have not thought about it.

“I have an agreement until the summer and I am focusing on that. I want stability and development – those are key words.”

Odegaard made a slow start to his Gunners career but picked up form before the international break.

He scored key goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos and led the stunning comeback against West Ham United last weekend.

The Gunners made a poor start against the Hammers on the road, where they were 3-0 down after just 32 minutes on the clock.

Odegaard led the fightback and played a part in all three goals as the Gunners shared the spoils at the London Stadium.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta praised his leadership qualities after the derby, and only time will tell whether they can keep him next term.

