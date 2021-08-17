Martin Odegaard could complete Arsenal move in the next few hours

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard was on loan at Arsenal during the second half of last season and the Norwegian was quite impressive for the London club.

There have been reports that the Gunners want to sign the 22-year-old midfielder permanently this summer and AS are reporting that the two clubs are currently locked in talks regarding a summer move for the attacking midfielder.

The report adds that negotiations are currently at an advanced stage and Odegaard could complete his move to the Premier League club in the next few hours.

💣 Las negociaciones entre el Madrid y el Arsenal por Odegaard están muy avanzadas. Hoy ni siquiera ha entrenado con sus compañeros. El acuerdo podría ser oficial en las próximas horas. 📰 @diarioas https://t.co/fQeaURZ9Oj — Picón (@JorgeCPicon) August 17, 2021

Despite having talented players like Emile Smith Rowe at their disposal, Mikel Arteta needs to add more creativity to his squad.

The Gunners looked bereft of ideas going forward against Brentford in their Premier League season opener and they were beaten by the newly-promoted side.

Odegaard’s arrival will certainly help Arsenal in the final third and it would mean more service for the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The young Norwegian midfielder is unlikely to get regular game time at Real Madrid this season and a permanent move away from the Spanish club would be ideal for his development.

He is clearly highly rated at Arsenal and Arteta is likely to give him regular opportunities to showcase his talent in the Premier League.

His loan spell at Arsenal will have helped him adapt to English football and the youngster will be hoping to make an immediate impact this season.

