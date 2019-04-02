Martin Laursen raves about Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings

Former Aston Villa skipper Martin Laursen says Tyrone Mings can have a ‘great future’ after his latest performance against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Villa won the match 2-1 and jumped into fifth in the Championship table. It was Villa’s __ win in a row, and Dean Smith’s side are building a strong momentum as they aim for promotion.
Mings, who joined the club from Bournemouth during the January transfer window, has impressed heavily so far, and scored the second goal for Villa last weekend.
Laursen, who made 91 appearances during a five-year stay at Villa between 2004 and 2009, was back at Villa Park on Saturday and he was heavily impressed with the performance of the 26-year-old defender.
He revealed that his children, who were with him at the game, asked Mings for his shirt at the final whistle.
Laursen said to Express and Star: “The kids wanted Mings’ jersey and I managed to get it. I just said hello to him and all the best! I had a picture with him, or maybe he had a picture with me, I don’t know!
“I said to him he can have a great future, if he continues like this. He can do whatever he wants.
“He’s strong, quick, good with his feet and a good header of the ball as well. He’s got everything.”
Villa are absolutely running high on confidence at the moment, and Mings has turned out to be a masterstroke signing from Smith.
Villa will face Sheffield Wednesday next in the Championship on Saturday and another victory will further put them in a strong position in the league.