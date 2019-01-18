Martin Keown wants Arsenal to hold on to Petr Cech as Chelsea plan to offer him role

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech announced during the week that he will be calling time on his playing career at the end of this season.
The 36-year-old arrived north London from Chelsea in the summer of 2015, helping the Gunners to an F.A Cup, two FA Community Shields and keeping 50 clean sheets in 129 appearances.
The Stamford Bridge outfit are set to offer Cech a role as they are keen on a reunion, but Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes the north London club should be looking to keep him too.
“Chelsea are set to offer Petr Cech a role at the club when he calls time on his playing career this summer — but Arsenal should be looking to keep him, too,” Keown wrote in the Sportsmail.
“Any aspiring goalkeeper would jump at the chance to learn under Cech. Arsenal should match whatever Chelsea offer him.”
Cech boasts of huge EPL experience having been in the top-flight since 2004. The former Czech international has four Premier League Golden Gloves and has appeared in the PFA Team of the Year twice.
The veteran goalie won four league titles at Chelsea, four F.A Cups, three EFL Cups, a Champions League and a Europa League trophy.
Cech currently holds the record for the most number of clean sheets (24) in a season (2004-05) and the most clean sheets in Premier League history (202).
He definitely will be a great asset to any club’s coaching department, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal will beat Chelsea to what could turn out to be a tussle to secure his services.