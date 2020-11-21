Martin Keown thinks Jose Mourinho should show Dele Alli more respect

Martin Keown said on talkSPORT that Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho should show more respect to Dele Alli.

The Arsenal legend believes that Mourinho should not criticise his players on social media.





Keown was referring to an Instagram post from the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss following Tottenham’s defeat to Royal Antwerp in the Europa League in Belgium last month.

Alli has struggled for playing time so far this season and has been left out of Spurs’ Premier League matchday squads on occasions.

Keown said on talkSPORT, as transcribed by Football.London: “I don’t like the way that Dele Alli has been treated and the tweets that have been made public.

“I don’t like where he [Mourinho] has taken photographs of himself, saying: ‘Look at me, I’m upset. I hope the players are upset too.’ I don’t think it is necessary. Why make it public?

“Dele Alli, I think, could be shown a little bit more respect. That would be my only argument. I never thought someone like Mourinho would go to social media to create a point with his players. But, anyway, the modern day manager does what he wants.”

Dele Alli situation

Alli has become essentially a squad player at Tottenham this season and is struggling for playing time.

The 24-year-old has made one start and one substitute appearance in the Premier League and has made one start and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Spurs so far this campaign.

With Spurs looking strong in attack, especially with Gareth Bale starting to regain some of his old form, it is going to be tough for the England international attacking midfielder to regain his place in the starting lineup in the coming weeks and months.

Tottenham Hotspur are going strong

Spurs, though, do not appear to be missing Alli, as the North London club are doing well, both in the Premier League and in the Europa League.

Mourinho’s side are second in the league table at the moment with 17 points from eight matches, just a point behind leaders Leicester City.

Tottenham are currently at the top of Europa League Group J with six points from three matches.