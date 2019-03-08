Martin Keown says he celebrated Marcus Rashford’s goal against PSG

Manchester United shocked Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, securing a 3-1 win that saw them progress to the Champions League quarterfinals.
The Red Devils lost 2-0 to the French giants at Old Trafford a fortnight ago, but a first-half brace from Romelu Lukaku either side of Kylian Mbappe’s strike gave the visitors’ hope.
VAR came to United’s rescue at the death as they were awarded a penalty which Marcus Rashford calmly slotted home, and Arsenal legend Martin Keown has revealed that he couldn’t help but celebrate the goal.
“I must admit I celebrated when he scored that goal. He was utterly fearless in that moment. I have often said that Rashford has performed better for England than his club but now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting the best from him at Manchester United,” Keown wrote in his Sportsmail column.
“It’s not just Rashford who is thriving. It felt like under Jose Mourinho, there was a roadblock hindering the careers of Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba, too.
“Now, these young players are playing with enjoyment. Had Rashford been playing under Solskjaer for his whole club career, I suspect his goal tally would be even higher.”
Rashford has been in great form under United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Arsenal will have to be wary of his threats when they host the Red Devils on Sunday.
The Old Trafford outfit will be buzzing with lots of confidence at the Emirates Stadium having done the seemingly impossible on Wednesday night against PSG, and it will be exciting to see how they fare against a Gunners side that have been very impressive at home.