Martin Keown says Arsenal have improved defensively without losing any of their attacking creativity

Arsenal have been impressive since manager Unai Emery took over ahead of the 2018-19 English Premier League campaign.
The Gunners have lost just two of their opening 12 games this term, winning seven and drawing the three others.
Arsenal have scored 26 goals – three more than Liverpool – but they have shipped 15 – the same as struggling Newcastle United.
Nevertheless, the north London giants are playing better and looking more dangerous under Emery than they were during the last days of former boss Arsene Wenger.
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has been impressed by what he has seen thus far, and he believes the team is gradually rediscovering a defensive structure that was lacking prior to Emery’s arrival.
“What has impressed me most this season is that Arsenal have improved defensively without losing any of their attacking creativity,” the club legend wrote in his Daily Mail column.
“The magnificent moves against Fulham and Leicester – rounded off by Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – are two of the best goals scored this season. Emery is playing two defensive midfielders to shield the back line and Lucas Torreira has been key to their improvement in that area.
“We are also seeing more from the wide players in terms of tracking back. What Emery is trying to instil in his new side is that they cannot switch off for a second. They have to work just as hard without the ball as they do with it.”
Arsenal have now gone unbeaten in their last 16 games across all competitions, but another tough test awaits when they travel to Dean Court to face an impressive Bournemouth side on Sunday.
The Cherries secured their first-ever win against the Gunners last season at the same ground and will be looking to prove themselves again.
Emery’s side will play Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool before the end of the year, and how they fare against such strong opposition will go a long way in determining where they finish this season.