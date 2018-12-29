Martin Keown raves about Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown has lavished praise on Mauricio Pochettino for his handling of Christian Eriksen.
The popular pundit believes that Pochettino has turned the former Ajax midfielder into a magician.
In his column with Daily Mail, the former Premier League footballer wrote: “Pochettino inherited Christian Eriksen and has transformed him into a master technician and a magician of a footballer”.
Eriksen arrived with a lot of promise and Pochettino has done well to get the most out of him. The midfielder is one of the best players in the Premier League right now.
Since coming to England, he has been the top creator in the Premier League statistically and he will be instrumental to Tottenham’s title challenge this season.
The Danish international will be delighted with these comments from former footballers and he will be looking to build on his impressive form and guide Spurs to a trophy this season.
Spurs have a good chance of winning the Carabao Cup if they can get past Chelsea in the semifinals.