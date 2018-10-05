Martin Keown names Kolasinac as a “weakness” and “problem” for Arsenal

Martin Keown was highly critical of Sead Kolasinac in the aftermath of Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Qarabag in Thursday’s Europa League clash, calling him a “weakness” and a “problem” for manager Unai Emery.
The left-back, who joined Arsenal from FC Schalke 04 in 2017, has struggled to nail down a starting place and didn’t have the best game in midweek. Kolasinac, who has made 37 appearances in all competitions, made his first appearance of the season against Qarabag and came under intense criticism.
As per The Sun, Keown said on BT Sport: “Kolasinac was a problem. We’re just looking here at the defensive responsibilities and he gets done there with one ball because his body shape is wrong. He’s not in line with the rest of his team and he looked very vulnerable.
“Kolasinac is a player that wants to go forward but he doesn’t want to defend. He really was a weakness for Arsenal. But he’s not been in with the group, he’s not played in the back four.”
Arsenal have been in fantastic form in recent weeks, boasting eight consecutive wins in all competitions. They travel to face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, October 7, but it’s unknown if Kolasinac will keep his place in the side.
Nacho Monreal is the Gunners’ first-choice at left-back and played 45 minutes against Qarabag. Fitness permitting, he’s likely to start against Fulham. Kolasinac clearly has some work to do to get himself into the starting eleven on a regular basis.
The defender’s rustiness is understandable given the lack of activity this season, so Keown’ might be going too hard on the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.
Stats from Transfermarkt.