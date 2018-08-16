Martin Keown comments on Jack Wilshere’s performance against Liverpool

Arsenal legend Martin Keown says it will be “interesting” to see how West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini uses his summer signing Jack Wilshere alongside Mark Noble in the midfield.
Jack Wilshere was released by the Gunners after his contract expired at the Emirates Stadium. This allowed West Ham United to quickly snap him on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.
The technically gifted midfielder started his first official match for West Ham United against Liverpool. Wilshere struggled to make any sort of impact as the Hammers were blown away at Anfield. Pellegrini’s men crashed to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.
Martin Keown was asked to share his opinion on Jack Wilshere’s performance against the Reds in his column for the Daily Mail called “Tackle Keown”. He said Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble failed to provide West Ham United with the necessary mobility in midfield.
He said: “It was difficult to judge West Ham because of the quality of opposition they were up against. It will be interesting to see if Manuel Pellegrini continues to play Wilshere and Mark Noble together. They are both technical players but did not give West Ham enough mobility in midfield.”
Meanwhile, Martin Keown was also asked what impressed him about Liverpool’s performance against West Ham United.
He said: “I was seriously impressed by the partnership of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk in the centre of Liverpool’s defence. There will be few better partnerships in the Premier League this season. I have been arguing for some time that Gomez should be playing in that position and against West Ham, he showed why.”