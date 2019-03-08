Martin Keown breaks down exactly why Arsenal struggle away from home

Arsenal suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Rennes in the first-leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night, continuing the poor form away from home that saw them lose 1-0 to BATE Borisov in the previous round.
In the English Premier League, the north London giants are yet to keep a clean sheet away from the Emirates Stadium this term, shipping a whopping 27 goals in 14 games.
Arsenal have managed to win five away games, lost five and drawn four, and that unconvincing form on the road could deal a huge blow on their chances of playing Champions League football next season.
Gunners legend Martin Keown believes he knows why Unai Emery’s side struggle on the road, and he is hoping the boss finds a solution very soon.
“At home, Arsenal use the momentum of the crowd and the atmosphere to fly forward and take the game to their opponents. You need a different set of characteristics to be successful on the road,” the former defender wrote in Sportsmail.
“Away from home there is a lack of character and personality in the team. After Sokratis was sent off, they became a team of individuals. Manchester United are showing the right traits away from home. There is a spirit among the players that have been rekindled once more.
“Unai Emery knows exactly what the problem is but he has not yet found a way for his players to be successful in away games.”
Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday, and given the astounding form of the Red Devils under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – which saw them shock Paris Saint Germain with a 3-1 victory in France on Wednesday – the Gunners will have to be on top of their game to get a win.
Only one point separate both sides in the league table, and Sunday’s result could have a huge say on their top-four chances.