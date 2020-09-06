Martin Hardy: Newcastle ‘very close’ to securing deal for Ryan Fraser

Newcastle United are looking to make as many as four signings before the start of the new season.

The Magpies are reportedly winning the race to sign AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson after Aston Villa have pulled out of the race. The Cherries have accepted a bid from the Magpies, and the player wants to join the Tyneside club as well.





Newcastle have also agreed a deal to sign Jamal Lewis from Norwich City. If the reliable journalists are to be believed, the Magpies are close to signing Rogerio from Sassuolo as well.

And now, The Times journalist Martin Hardy has claimed that the Magpies are ‘very close’ to securing a deal for Ryan Fraser.

The 26-year-old winger is a free agent and he is keen on a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Fraser deal ‘very close’. Wilson fee agreed. Lewis a real prospect. Holding deal still on.

Quite a turnaround in terms of transfer activity at Nufc… — Martin Hardy (@mhardysport) September 6, 2020

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that the 11-times capped Scotland international arrived on Tyneside for face-to-face talks with Steve Bruce.

Fraser has not yet decided on his future and no agreement is in place with Newcastle. However, Hardy has claimed that he is very close to joining the Magpies.

Crystal Palace have also shown an interest in the 26-year-old but it seems Newcastle are winning the race for his signature.