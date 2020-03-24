Martin Dubravka set to hand fitness boost to Newcastle when play resumes

Newcastle are set to receive a major fitness boost when the Premier League resumes.
Martin Dubravka is all set to return to action as per Chronicle Live. The goalkeeper has stepped up his rehabilitation.
He picked up a knee injury against Southampton and he is set to be out of action for four to six weeks. Newcastle are fortunate that the league will not resume anytime soon.
Currently, the Premier League has been postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and if that hand not been the case, Newcastle would be playing their remaining games without their best player.
Dubravka has been a key player for Newcastle ever since he joined the club. There is no doubt that he is the most consistent player at the club.
Having him back for the remaining games will be a huge boost for Steve Bruce and Newcastle.
The Magpies could still finish in the top half this season and Dubravka will be crucial to their hopes.
The 31-year-old is one of the best keepers in the league and playing the remaining games without him would have weakened Newcastle significantly.
The likes of Darlow are simply not up to the mark.