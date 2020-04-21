Martin Dubravka comments on Benitez’ potential Newcastle return

Newcastle United star Martin Dubravka claims that Rafa Benitez could be on his way back to the club once the takeover is complete.
Speaking to Slovakian outlet Sport.sk, the goalkeeper said that the new owners are likely to invest huge sums of money into the club and nothing can be ruled out.
Dubravka added that he has heard about a potential Benitez return this summer. However, he maintained that all of it is speculation right now and he is prepared to be surprised.
He said (quotes via Chronicle): “If this happens and the club sells, it will probably come with a huge supply of finance. When you think about the possession of a new possible owner, it is not surprising. I heard that Rafael Benitez could also come back. There is a lot of speculation, so let’s be surprised at the outcome…”
It will be interesting to see if the new owners put their faith in Benitez to revive the club.
The likes of Allegri and Pochettino have been linked with a move to Newcastle United as well.
Once the takeover is complete, the new owners will look to bring in better quality players and they will need a reputed manager in charge.
Someone like Benitez could help them attract star players. The former Newcastle boss has won trophies all across Europe and he is a respected manager.
Furthermore, Benitez did a good job at Newcastle during his first spell with the club and the fans adore him. They would be excited if he came back now and if he is given the proper backing to build a team this time.