Marseille will be hoping to close the gap with league leaders Paris Saint-Germain when they take on Rennes in a Ligue 1 clash this Sunday.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of three wins and a draw in four league games.

Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up just one win from five league matches and they are on a three-match winless run across all competitions.

Marseille vs Rennes team news

Arkadiusz Milik is the only injury worry for the home side this weekend.

The visitors will be without the services of Martin Terrier.

Marseille: Lopez; Saliba, Balerdi, Peres; Lirola, Kamara, Guendouzi, De la Fuente; Under, Gerson; Payet

Rennes: Gomis; Traore, Bade, Aguerd, Meling; Tait, Santamaria, Bourigeaud; Laborde, Guirassy, Sulemana

Marseille vs Rennes form guide

Marseille are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and they have managed to pick up four wins during that period.

The last time these two sides met, Marseille picked up a 1-0 win at home and they will be hoping for more of the same here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are winless in their last three matches and they have conceded six goals in the process.

Marseille vs Rennes Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Marseille vs Rennes from bet365:

Match-winner:

Marseille – 4/5

Draw – 13/5

Rennes – 16/5

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 21/20

Under – 22/23

Marseille vs Rennes prediction

The home side are undoubtedly in better form and they will be expected to pick up all three points here.

Rennes are lacking in confidence right now after three winless performances and they will struggle to get anything out of this game.

Prediction: Marseille to win.

