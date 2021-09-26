Marseille will be looking to close the gap with league leaders Paris Saint-Germain with a win over Lens this weekend.

The home side have started the season in impressive form and they are second in the standings with four wins and two draws from six league games.

Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Strasbourg and they are two points adrift of the hosts.

Marseille vs Lens team news

Marseille are without Dimitri Payet and Arkadiusz Milik due to injuries. The visitors are without Corentin Jean. Kevin Danso misses out with a suspension.

Marseille: Lopez; Saliba, Balerdi, Peres; Lirola, Guendouzi, Gueye, De la Fuente; Under, Gerson; Dieng

Lens: Leca; Medina, Wooh, Gradit; Clauss, Doucoure, Fofana, Frankowski; Kakuta; Sotoca, Ganago

Marseille vs Lens form guide

The home side are unbeaten at home in their last 11 league games and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three league outings.

Marseille have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight home league games as well.

Meanwhile, the visitors have lost just once in the league this season and the defeat came during the midweek. Lens will be raring to bounce back with a strong performance here.

Marseille vs Lens betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Marseille vs Lens from bet365:

Match-winner:

Marseille– 4/5

Draw – 13/5

Lens– 7/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 19/20

Under – 17/16

Marseille vs Lens prediction

The home side are favourites heading into the game because of their red hot form this season. They are formidable at home and Lens will have to be at their best to get something out of this game.

Lens have conceded eight goals in seven league games so far and their defensive form could cost them against a side that has scored 12 goals in six league games.

Prediction: Marseille to win.

