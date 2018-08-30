Marseille made offer for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as Moussa Dembele alternative

Glasgow Rangers are refusing to wilt under pressure from Marseille over Alfredo Morelos as the Gers insist the striker won’t leave the Ibrox club on cheap.
According to reports from Colombian news outlet Liga Deportiva, French club Marseille made a bid in the region of six million Euros for Morelos.
Marseille are also heavily keen to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, and are facing strong competition from fellow Ligue 1 rivals Lyon for his signature.
French newspaper L’Equipe reported that Marseille have made contact with Dembele and they are even willing to pay big money to bring the striker back to his homeland.
The offer submitted for Morelos, who has emerged into a key player for Steven Gerrard, was well below Rangers’ asking price.
The Gers boss has convinced Morelos to stay at Ibrox and have reportedly told Marseille they have to treble their offer in order to lure the Colombian away from Glasgow.
Rangers have started the 2018-19 campaign on a high under Gerrard and Morelos has looked in good touch, netting six goals already.