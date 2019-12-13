Marouanne Fellaini comments on reuniting with Jose Mourinho at Spurs

Wherever Jose Mourinho goes, chaos, trouble, excitement and trophies follow. The self-proclaimed Special One’s job stints are eventful if anything. Some ex-players also tend to follow the Portuguese coach, from his previous to current clubs. We’ve seen the likes of Ricardo Carvalho, Paulo Ferreira, Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’o, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nemanja Matic among others play under Mourinho under multiple badges. Marouanne Fellaini was tipped to join that list as he was linked with a January move to the English capital.
Fellaini, who has represented Everton and Manchester United in the English Premier League in the past, was quick to dismiss any rumours linking him away from Shangai. “Jose is special for me. We text each other, we call each other from time to time. He’s taken over at Spurs and he’s doing well. I wish him all the best. But I am good where I am now,” Fellaini told Eleven Sports.
INTERVIEW | "Mourinho is speciaal voor mij. We sturen elkaar berichten en hebben elkaar al gebeld."@Fellaini reageert voor het eerst op de geruchten over een mogelijke transfer naar @SpursOfficial. 👀♻ pic.twitter.com/fSc9aBPWx7
— Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) December 12, 2019
The Belgian international has impressed in China after his exit from Old Trafford last winter. Fellaini has scored 10 and assisted a further three for current club Shandong Luneng in 26 appearances this season.
Fellaini was among the chosen few at Man United under Mourinho. The duo enjoyed a healthy relationship in an environment where fallouts were the norm. Fellaini was the go-to plan B for Mourinho. His aerial presence and physicality were useful in either box, especially chasing on games or holding on to leads.
Mourinho doesn’t quite possess a similar alternative at Spurs but he may now have to search for a different alternative.