Marouane Fellaini sends message to Everton legend Leighton Baines on Instagram

Everton legend Leighton Baines has retired from professional football following 420 games across all competitions for the Toffees.

🔵 LB3 in the #PL 🔵 2️⃣, 3️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ crosses

7️⃣6️⃣7️⃣ tackles

3️⃣4️⃣8️⃣ games

8️⃣5️⃣ goal contributions More magic numbers from a magical left foot… ✨ — Everton (@Everton) July 27, 2020

The 35-year-old came off the bench to make his final appearance for the Goodison Park outfit and as a footballer yesterday, playing the last 20 minutes in the 3-1 loss to Bournemouth.





Baines scored 39 goals and assisted 67 others for Everton, and the left-back will go down in history as a club legend.

The former England international joined the Merseyside club from Wigan Athletic in 2007, and he earned 30 international caps for the Three Lions.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted Baines to stay around for a little longer, with Everton offering him a 12-month extension last month.

However, the defender wasn’t keen to continue playing and will now look forward to enjoying his retirement.

Former Everton star Marouane Fellaini has reacted to Baines’ decision to retire thus in an emotional Instagram post:

The left-back helped Everton to the final of the F.A Cup in 2009 and did emerge as the Everton Player of the Season twice and Everton Players’ Player of the Season thrice.

Baines made the PFA Team of the Year twice and was the scorer of Everton’stGoal of the Season in 2010-11.