Marouane Fellaini rejects Tottenham reunion with Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has made it clear that he has no intention of returning to the Premier League to play under his former boss Jose Mourinho.
Recently reports emerged that Mourinho contacted Fellaini after being appointed as Spurs manager.
The former Belgian international has opened up on his special relationship with Mourinho, saying they exchange text messages and even call one another from time to time.
Fellaini was a favourite of Mourinho during their time together at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old is currently playing in the Chinese Super League with Shandong Luneng Taishan and has insisted that he is happy at the present club.
Speaking to Eleven Sports regarding a possible move to Spurs, Fellaini said: “Jose is special for me. We text each other, we call each other from time to time.
“He’s taken over at Spurs and he’s doing well. I wish him all the best. But I am good where I am now.”
Fellaini, who won Europa League with the Red Devils, left Manchester United at the beginning of February after dropping down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
He opted to move to the Chinese Super League with Shandong Luneng, as their marquee signing. The Belgian is enjoying a rich vein of form and has scored 12 goals in 32 games since making the switch to Asia.