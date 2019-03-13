Marlon Harewood raves about West Ham’s Declan Rice

Former West Ham ace Marlon Harewood has lavished praise on the Hammers star Declan Rice.
The youngster has been in fine form this season and Harewood believes that the midfielder is one of the top players in the Premier League right now.
“Off his performances, week in and week out, definitely [Rice should be selected for England],” Harewood told talkSPORT. “He’s been one of the top players in the Premier League for a young player that has been playing consistently well.
“He’s been fantastic. I can’t fault him. He’s come of age when he’s been called upon, he’s dealt with the situation. You sort of don’t look at him like a young player because what he is asked of he’s just done, he is like a senior player. But he still has a lot of time to learn. It’s been fantastic to watch.”
Rice has been a key player for Pellegrini in the recent months and Harewood’s claim certainly makes sense. The West Ham ace is certainly one of the best defensive midfielders in the country.
It will be interesting to see if he can build on this season and make the step up to the next level now.
Declan Rice has been rewarded for his fine form and he will be a part of the England squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers.
The England midfielder is a phenomenal talent and if he keeps developing at this rate, he could turn into a world beater.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham can hold on to him for long. The big clubs will be circling for him soon.