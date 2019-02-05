Marlon Harewood raves about West Ham star Felipe Anderson

Former West Ham striker Marlon Harewood has showered praise on Hammers’ record signing Felipe Anderson.
The Hammers paid £42 million to sign the Brazilian winger in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian winger has made a strong impact in recent months since joining from Lazio, scoring eight goals in the Premier League already.
Anderson showed flashes of brilliance during his time at Lazio, but he was often criticised for his inconsistency and series of erratic performances.
The 25-year-old made a sluggish start at the London stadium, but he has been in a fine form in recent months, thrilling supporters with his fabulous dribbling skills.
Anderson impressed during West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Monday night, and Harewood has described him as a ‘game changer’ while speaking to talkSPORT (5 February, 12pm).
“He’s turned a corner, he looks fantastic. Last night he looks really good,” said the former West Ham striker. “He’s a game changer, West Ham always seem to find those players.”
Anderson is a gifted player, and his maverick style is slowly making him a favourite among the supporters. He is quickly becoming Manuel Pellegrini’s star player, and very few are questioning his price tag now.