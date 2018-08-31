Markovic nears Liverpool exit, Anderlecht and PAOK fighting for his signature

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic is nearing an exit, with Anderlecht and PAOK fighting to procure his signature. The 24-year-old has struggled for form and playing time in his four years at Anfield, embarking on a number of loan moves away to continue getting first-team football that Jurgen Klopp wasn’t willing to offer him.
He could now make the permanent exit from Liverpool, with his contract in its final year. Markovic was unlikely to be given a contract extension given the lack of activity since his move to the Reds from Benfica in 2014. Liverpool won’t want to lose the player for nothing next summer after paying more than £20m for his signature previously, so a deal needs to go through on Friday.
Markovic has embarked upon a series of loan moves during his time with the Merseysiders, playing for Fenerbahce SK (21 appearances, two goals), Sporting CP (14 appearances, two goals), Hull City (14 appearances, two goals) and RSC Anderlecht (eight appearances, one goal) – the latter of whom he could be returning to.
It’s currently unknown which club he will join, but a Liverpool exit appears to be the one thing guaranteed on deadline day.
Stats from Transfermarkt.