Marko Arnautovic believes that West Ham need to learn from their mistakes

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic believes that his side needs to improve things soon if they are to have a good season.
Pre-season expectations among Hammers fans were high after they recruited former Premier League winning manager Manuel Pellegrini and a number of impressive signings during the summer.
The club are targeting a strong finish on the top half of the standings this season.
Things have so far not gone according to plan.
They lost their opening game of the season 4-0 against Liverpool and followed that up with a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth.
They were largely outplayed against the Reds.
During the game against Bournemouth, they played decently during the first-half and went into half-time with a 1-0 lead after club talisman Arnautovic, 29, calmly converted from the spot.
A second half meltdown led to goals from Callum Wilson and Steve Cook.
The Cherries went on to win 2-1 and condemned Pellegrini’s side to a second successive defeat.
It is understandable that the new players will need time to gel.
However, they will have to rectify things quickly or could be set to once again flirt with relegation as they did last season.
Speaking to the club’s official site, Arnautovic said: “This Premier League is a challenging league and it’s not easy to play, but we’re happy to be here and happy to take this challenge,”
“We know it’s only two games in but last season we said ‘It’s only five games in’ or ‘It’s only ten games in’ and we struggled, so we need to pick up as soon as possible.”