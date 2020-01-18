Markelo could leave Everton

Nathan Markelo could be on his way out of Everton this summer. The 21-year-old is out of contract in July and looks unlikely to be handed a new deal as he’s yet to make first-team appearance since his arrival from Volendam in 2017.
Markelo has made 55 appearances for the u23s, scoring and creating six goals. He’s behind Djibril Sidibe, Seamus Coleman and Jonjoe Kenny in the right-back pecking order while being behind Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Tom Davies and Morgan Schneiderlin in the midfield pecking order.
It’s easy to see why his future is uncertain on Merseyside. Markelo has been overlooked for the first-team in three years, so it would make little sense to extend his contract. A lot was expected of the Netherlands u21 international upon his arrival to Everton, but he’s failed to live up to his potential.
After winning the Premier League 2 title with Everton u23s last season, Markelo was hoping to get first-team football this campaign. But he may now have to consider a move away if he’s to spend the next six months in the reserves.
Everton aren’t likely to stand in his way of a departure, but there’s been no word of an offer put to them.
