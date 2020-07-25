Mark Warburton raves about Leeds and Tottenham-linked Eberechi Eze

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has raved about reported Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur target Eberechi Eze to WestLondonSport.

The Sun reported this week that Leeds are interested in signing Eze from QPR in the summer transfer window.





Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly identified the 22-year-old attacking midfielder to be the creative spark in his team next season.

The West Yorkshire outfit will play in the Premier League next season after clinching automatic promotion from the Championship.

The Sun reported in March that Tottenham are looking to sign the English youngster this summer.

With QPR having failed to finish in the Championship playoffs this season, there is a very good chance that Rangers will cash in on Eze.

Rangers manager Warburton has raved about his player, and has said that he has continued to work hard for the team despite speculation on his future.

Warburton told WestLondonSport about Eze: “He’s a very special player.

“He’s worked so hard and for a young guy to deal with the headlines as he has – it’s very easy to distract a young player – I’m delighted for him and the manner he’s dealt with some of the pressures.”

Stepping up

Eze is one of the best young players in the Championship, and there is no doubt that he would be a good signing for any club in the Premier League.

Of course, the 22-year-old himself would have to step up as the top flight of English football is very tough, but one should have every confidence that he will turn on the style.