Mark Warburton predicts the outcome of Rangers vs Celtic

Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the Scottish Premiership clash this weekend at Ibrox.
Former Gers manager Mark Warburton has told Sky Sports that he feels Steven Gerrard’s side will win against the Bhoys in the Old Firm derby clash.
Both Rangers and Celtic have made a strong start to the season, winning of all their three league matches. Therefore, Sunday’s derby clash is expected to be a cracker once again.
Warburton, who is now in charge of Queens Park Rangers in the Championship in England, has predicted Rangers to win the game, and pick up all three points.
Furthermore, the experienced 56-year-old manager has backed the Ibrox club to win the Scottish Premiership title this season as well.
Warburton told Sky Sports: “I believe this year is Rangers’ year. I think last year was maybe a bit too early and this year is Rangers’ time. They spent wisely, the squad is stronger, and I really believe this is Rangers’ title.
“You are going to have two very talented teams come together on a great stage and you will be keen to put your marker down first. I believe Rangers are in a really strong position. There will be ups and downs in the season but I think this is Rangers’ year.”
Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and the Hoops have won back to back domestic trebles as well.
Since the first Old Firm derby clash is at Ibrox, Rangers probably hold an advantage over their archrivals.
The Gers are in solid form as well. They haven’t lost a single game this season (including Europa League qualifiers), and they will head into the game with loads of confidence.