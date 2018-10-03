Mark Noble’s five-minute dressing room rant credited with inspiring West Ham’s turnaround 

West Ham United started the 2018-19 Premier League campaign on the poorest of notes, picking up no single point in their first four games of the new season.
However, the Hammers have since turned their fortunes around, winning two and drawing one of their last three league games.
The 3-1 victories over Everton and Manchester United, and the goalless draw with Chelsea were very impressive, to say the least, and what inspired their miraculous turnaround has been revealed.
According to the Daily Mail, skipper Mark Noble ripped into his teammates in the dressing room following the 1-0 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The midfielder was an unused substitute against the newly-promoted side, and he couldn’t stomach seeing his side lose the game to an injury-time goal from Adama Traore.
Noble was said to have spent about five minutes ranting about the whole team’s performance in the game and since the beginning of the campaign.
“You just do not seem to care and that is not acceptable at this club,” said Noble, a source close to the dressing room told the Daily Mail.
The captain’s voice was heard yards away from the West Ham dressing room, and it is safe to say things have changed ever since.
The Hammers responded by going as far as handing Macclesfield an 8-0 thrashing in the League Cup, and it doesn’t seem they will be resting on their laurels anytime soon.
The London Stadium club recruited heavily during the summer transfer window following manager Manuel Pellegrini’s arrival, and it’s safe to say the squad is beginning to jell following their initial struggles.
Noble’s passionate rant seems to have played a huge role in West Ham’s sudden improvement, and it goes a long way to show how dear the veteran midfielder holds the club to heart.